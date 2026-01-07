If You'd Invested $2,000 in Nvidia 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Shares of Nvidia have trounced the S&P 500 in the past half-decade.

The business has experienced incredible growth thanks to strong demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has registered monster success because of its position as the leading provider of data center graphics processing units (GPUs) that power the training of artificial intelligence (AI) models. This technology is viewed by many as the next major secular trend. And no business has benefited more than Nvidia.

If you invested $2,000 in this leading AI stock five years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

Shares have crushed the market

Nvidia has been, without a doubt, one of the best-performing stocks. Shares have climbed 1,320% in the past five years (as of Jan. 5). This gain would have turned a $2,000 investment into over $28,000 today. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) put up a total return of 100% during the same time, which doesn't even come close to Nvidia.

Nvidia's financial figures are astounding

Between Q3 2021 and the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Oct. 26), Nvidia saw its revenue grow by 1,106%. This has come from tremendous demand for its GPUs. The consensus view among sell-side analysts is that the company's top line will increase by 211% between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2028.

Nvidia is also extremely profitable. Its quarterly operating margin has averaged a superb 44% in the past five years.

This stock currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Even after such an impressive gain, investors might want to take a closer look at Nvidia.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.