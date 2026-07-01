If You'd Invested $1,500 in Micron Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Micron stock has been one of the market's biggest winners over the last year.

AI-driven demand for the company's memory chips has been incredibly strong, powering huge growth in sales and earnings.

Sales and earnings momentum have made Micron one of the world's most valuable companies, and its demand outlook remains strong.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Momentum for leading artificial intelligence (AI) chip stocks has been incredibly bullish over the last year, and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been one of the best-performing names in the category. Soaring demand for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips and other solutions has translated into stellar growth in unit sales that has pushed revenue higher, and increased pricing power has also lifted sales and driven big gains in profit margins.

Thanks to big gains in sales and earnings, Micron stock has been one of the market's biggest overall winners over the last year -- and it now has a market capitalization of roughly $1.29 trillion, ranking it as the world's 13th-largest publicly traded company. Read on for a look at what a $1,500 investment in the stock made one year ago would be worth at today's prices.

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Buying Micron stock a year ago would have been a great move

As of this writing, Micron stock is up 820% over the last year of trading. That means that if you had invested $1,500 in the stock one year ago today and held on to your position, it would now be worth more than $13,800.

AI-related demand for memory chips has transformed the company's business, and the need for these chips was actually so strong that it caused the company to move out of providing memory solutions for the consumer market so that it could focus more of its design and production capacity on the far more profitable high-end, enterprise artificial intelligence market. The move has been paying off for the company in a big way, and it's possible that the supply-constrained environment for memory chips will allow the business to continue posting stellar sales and earnings growth, translating into more big wins for shareholders.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

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Keith Noonan has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.