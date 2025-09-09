If You'd Invested $10,000 in Uber 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points Uber has been a very volatile stock to own, but it has soared in recent years.

The business was temporarily disrupted by the pandemic, but it’s thriving now.

The current valuation makes this stock a compelling buy today.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies ›

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) might be a household name these days, with its global reach supporting strong brand recognition. However, it's taken shareholders on a volatile journey since its initial public offering more than six years ago. For instance, the stock declined 18% in 2021, followed by a 41% drop in 2022.

But Uber's stock chart has been moving up and to the right in recent years. If you'd invested $10,000 in the company's shares five years ago, not long after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, here's how much you'd have today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Driving in the fast lane

After the pandemic hit, Uber's business, at least on the mobility side, was decimated. Its delivery operations picked up the slack. Since then, however, the company has been thriving, and investors have reaped the rewards.

In the past five years, Uber shares have soared 174% (as of Sept. 5). Had you bought $10,000 worth of stock in early September 2020, you'd be staring at a position valued at $27,400 today. This gain comes even though Uber trades 7% below its all-time high from July.

Business is booming

In the latest quarter (Q2 2025 ended June 30), Uber reported gross bookings of $46.8 billion. This figure was up a remarkable 359% compared to exactly five years before. The company's user base has also expanded significantly. Unsurprisingly, these trends have lifted revenue and operating income to new heights.

Even after such a stellar performance, the shares don't look expensive, as they trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Investors should consider buying the stock, although it's best to set realistic expectations. Don't anticipate another 174% gain between now and 2030.

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Uber Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Uber Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,288!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,031,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.