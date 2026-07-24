If You'd Invested $10,000 in Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Tesla's trailing-10-year performance would've grown investors' capital by 25-fold.

The company might generate massive profits in the future, but the valuation reflects this optimism.

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Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) needs no introduction. The Elon Musk-led technology business ranks 11th among the world's most valuable companies. And it's working on interesting projects to usher in what its management calls a world of "amazing abundance."

The company's ascent proves just how much of a favorite it is among market participants. If you'd invested $10,000 in Tesla stock exactly 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

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Tesla has been a monster winner. On a total return basis, its shares have skyrocketed 2,420% in the past 10 years (as of July 23), turning $10,000 into $252,400 today. If you had put that same amount of capital into an S&P 500 exchange-traded fund, you'd have $40,760 in total return right now.

The stock's biggest catalyst has been the company's phenomenal growth. From an unknown automotive start-up to an electric vehicle (EV) leader, Tesla delivered over 480,100 EVs in the quarter ended June 30. That's up from 14,400 cars in Q2 2016.

That kind of expansion supported incredible revenue gains. Tesla's top line went from $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2016 to $28.2 billion in Q2 of this year.

It's hard to say exactly what Tesla's operations will look like 10 years from now. But management has high hopes. The business could be collecting massive profits and cash flow from self-driving and robotics technology, as well as its energy segment.

But with the stock trading at a nosebleed price-to-earnings ratio of 343, success appears to be fully baked in.

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if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $61,306 !*

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*Stock Advisor returns as of July 24, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.