If You'd Invested $10,000 in Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Tesla has exhibited unbelievable growth over the years as it established itself as a leader in the electric vehicle industry.

Investors who are hoping for similar share-price gains in the future should temper their expectations.

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Based on its current financials, investors are correct in viewing Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as an electric vehicle (EV) business. But the company wants to be so much more than that. Tesla is leaning on its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to become a company defined by autonomous driving and humanoid robots. The market has run with this narrative.

If you'd invested $10,000 in this "Magnificent Seven" stock 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

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Over the trailing 10 years, Tesla's stock has posted a jaw-dropping gain of 2,630% (as of June 17). This means that a $10,000 starting investment would be worth $273,000 today. Even as shares trade 19% off their peak from December 2025, this business has rewarded its long-term investors.

Tesla's 2025 total revenue of $94.8 billion declined year over year, highlighting a more competitive EV market in today's uncertain macroeconomic environment. However, this company's growth in the last decade has been tremendous, as it went from an unproven auto industry disruptor to a globally recognized tech-forward enterprise that's not only positioned at the premium end of the EV segment, but that has significant optionality thanks to its self-driving and robotics efforts.

Investors hoping for similar gains over the coming 10 years should pump the brakes on their outlook, though. At a price-to-earnings ratio of 363, Tesla's stock reflects the market's exceedingly lofty expectations.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of June 19, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.