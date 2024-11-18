If You'd Invested $10,000 in Teladoc Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

If you're an investor interested in telemedicine stocks, you have good reason. The global telemedicine market, valued at $97 billion in 2023, is expected to hit $432 billion by 2032, per the folks at Fortune Business Insights. You might even be wondering if you've missed out by not owning a telemedicine leader such as Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) over the past decade.

We'll get to Teladoc's performance soon, but first, understand that telemedicine, in case you're not clear on it, is where patients are "seen," diagnosed, and/or treated remotely via modern technology. In practice, it can be a lot like a FaceTime call with your doctor, perhaps followed by a prescription sent in for you.

Telemedicine is appreciated because it can save the patient time by not having to get to and from the doctor's visit, and it can be helpful when a patient has mobility issues or lives far from healthcare facilities. It can give those in remote areas the opportunity to see doctors or specialists and can help prevent the spread of diseases. Of course, it doesn't work for all issues, such as if you have a wound or when bloodwork or other tests are needed.

Teladoc, launched in 2002, is a telemedicine pioneer and has been a stock market darling in the past. Some of its luster has worn off, though, with the stock recently down 55% year to date. Worse still, over the past five years, it's down about 88%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into a $1,213 position.

What's going on? Well, the company has been posting hefty losses and relatively slow growth in recent years, and it's facing more competition than it used to have, especially for its struggling mental health division. Even Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) are offering telehealth services. Teladoc isn't profitable, either.

Some see this low period as a good buying opportunity, but that's risky until Teladoc proves itself more. If it still interests you, perhaps add the company to your watch list.

Should you invest $1,000 in Teladoc Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Teladoc Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Teladoc Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $870,068!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Selena Maranjian has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.