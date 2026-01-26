If You'd Invested $10,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Stock a Year Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Taiwan Semiconductor reported robust growth in 2025.

AI was a major growth driver, and it expects that to continue.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ›

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) has been in the news lately for opening a new plant in the U.S. and signing a deal with the Trump administration to invest $250 billion in further developing its U.S. operations. The company also just released a phenomenal fourth-quarter report that signals even more growth ahead.

If you had decided to buy into the company's growth story a year ago, you'd have a lot more money today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

AI growth is Taiwan Semiconductor growth

AI has been a major market driver over the past few years, and it doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon. Taiwan Semiconductor supports this growth by manufacturing the semiconductors that make all of this innovation happen, and it reported fabulous growth last year, with a 36% increase in sales and a 51% operating margin.

If you'd invested $10,000 a year ago in Taiwan Semiconductor stock, you'd have $15,000 now. Even better, the opportunity is far from over. Management envisions a period of high opportunity coming up, and it's raising its capital expenditures to meet the expected rising demand.

Even though you may have missed the past year's gains, you haven't missed the boat, and you can still buy into Taiwan Semiconductor's ongoing story by investing in the stock today.

Should you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.