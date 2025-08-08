If You'd Invested $10,000 in SoundHound AI Stock 3 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points SoundHound is an AI company that specializes in voice recognition technology.

After soaring in the first week of trading after the company went public, shares have endured volatility over the past three years.

For those with long investing horizons, SoundHound could be a great way to increase AI exposure.

Consistent with artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in 2025, shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) have outperformed the market. From the impressive 58% year-to-date rise in semiconductor powerhouse Nvidia's stock to shares of AI hyperscaler CoreWeave skyrocketing 160% since the start of the year, numerous AI stocks have produced significant gains for investors in 2025, yet SoundHound stock has provided a more measured gain. Shares of the AI voice services company are up 19% as of this writing.

But is the story the same for investors who have held SoundHound stock since it debuted on public markets? Let's take a look at what an initial investment of $10,000 would be worth today.

SoundHound made a lot of noise out of the gate

After completing a business merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), SoundHound began trading on the Nasdaq on April 28, 2022. Investor appetite for the stock quickly followed. In its first week of trading, shares of SoundHound roared 99.7% higher.

The gain didn't last, however, and shares of SoundHound plummeted in the ensuing months.

In 2024, the AI voice recognition stock shouted to investors that it still provided an attractive opportunity. Shares skyrocketed more than 835% during the year as the company provided investors with encouraging financial results as well as news of new customers, signaling that the company was fully engaged in growth mode.

This year, though, isn't setting up to produce the same results. With Nvidia exiting its position in SoundHound, investors have found the stock a lot less appealing.

Despite swings in both directions, SoundHound stock has provided positive returns for early investors. Those who invested $10,000 on April 28, 2022 have seen their investment grow in value to $13,480.

Is SoundHound a smart pick for AI investors?

Like many growth stocks, SoundHound stock has demonstrated volatility in the company's early days of being public, but that doesn't mean it's undesirable. With great growth prospects, SoundHound could be a great way to expand one's AI exposure for those with long investing horizons.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

