If You'd Invested $10,000 in QQQ 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

The Invesco QQQ Trust has produced a total return in the past decade that trounced the S&P 500 index.

Investors who are considering buying this ETF are making a bullish bet on the future of AI.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust ›

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is a popular exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the performance of the Nasdaq-100 index. It currently has $460 billion in total assets and carries an expense ratio of 0.18%. The performance has been fantastic.

If you'd invested $10,000 in the QQQ 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

The QQQ has generated a total return of 558% in the last 10 years (as of July 21). This impressive gain turned a $10,000 starting sum into almost $66,000 today. That's a much better showing than the 305% total return of the S&P 500 index.

It's no surprise that this ETF's strong performance is a direct result of the success of its top holdings, which are all dominant tech companies riding multiple secular trends. The "Magnificent Seven" stocks, for example, account for 37.8% of the ETF's asset base. They have all benefited from the growth of digital advertising, digital payments, online shopping, streaming entertainment, and cloud computing, for instance.

And of course, these businesses are riding the artificial intelligence (AI) wave, as they have varying degrees of exposure to the current tech shift that's happening. Investors who are considering buying the QQQ, unsurprisingly, are inherently bullish on AI in the long run.

Should you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $370,332!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,272,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 23, 2026.

Neil Patel has positions in Invesco QQQ Trust. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.