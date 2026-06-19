If You'd Invested $10,000 in QQQ 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

The Invesco QQQ Trust has generated a fantastic 22% annualized total return since June 2016.

It looks like artificial intelligence (AI) will be the most influential trend that will propel this ETF in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust ›

In 2023, money tied up in U.S. passive equity investment vehicles surpassed the amount in active funds for the first time. Given the strong performance of top options within the former group, it makes sense.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is a fantastic example. If you'd invested $10,000 in this exchange-traded fund (ETF) 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

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In the past decade, QQQ has produced a total return of 642% (as of June 16). Investors who allocated $10,000 to this ETF in June 2016 would have about $74,000 today. This translates to a 22% annualized total return.

This ETF has gained from the incredible rise of big tech companies, most notably the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. Combined, they carry a monster market capitalization of $22 trillion. According to research by The Motley Fool, these seven businesses account for 34% of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

Of course, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the most significant tailwind in recent years, as companies have spared no expense to build the essential infrastructure to capture growth. High-end chip maker Nvidia, the most valuable company on Earth, at $5 trillion, is the leading beneficiary of AI. Its share price has skyrocketed 17,420% in the past decade, lifting the QQQ in the process.

Although this ETF trades in record territory, it's hard for investors not to remain bullish over the next 10 years.

Should you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,040!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,256,076!*

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*Stock Advisor returns as of June 19, 2026.

Neil Patel has positions in Invesco QQQ Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.