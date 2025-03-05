If You'd Invested $10,000 in Palantir Technologies Stock 3 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have had a wild start to 2025. After surging in value during January, Palantir shares experienced a sharp drop that started in mid-February. At one point, the stock was up by as much as 64% year to date, but it has given back most of those gains. As of this writing, Palantir shares are up 16% in 2025.

However, Palantir's recent volatility doesn't change the fact that it has been one of the best-performing stocks in recent years.



A bumpy -- but profitable -- road

An investor who put $10,000 into Palantir stock on March 4, 2022, would today be sitting on a holding worth $77,000 -- a total return of more than 650%. That works out to an eye-popping compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 97%. For comparison, the S&P 500 generated a CAGR of 12% over the same period.

That said, there were some bumps on that road. Palantir stock has experienced multiple plunges of 20% or more along the way -- including its current pullback, during which the shares have slid more than 30% from their all-time high.

Is Palantir Technologies stock a buy now?

Despite its recent volatility, I remain convinced that Palantir stock is a smart long-term investment. The company's cutting-edge AI platform has the ability to deliver meaningful efficiency gains to organizations worldwide.

Therefore, savvy investors may want to take advantage of this correction as an opportunity to build or add to their positions in the stock.

