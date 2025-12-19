If You'd Invested $10,000 in Oklo's Initial Public Offering, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Oklo has seen its stock surge since going public just last year.

The company may be able to provide clean and affordable power, which is currently viewed as a high priority due to global warming and the significant demand from artificial intelligence.

Oklo recently broke ground on its first reactor and is still pre-revenue.

Investors in the nuclear power company Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) have made significant gains, as the market bets that nuclear power can prove to be a reliable and clean source of energy that helps meet the substantial demand expected from artificial intelligence (AI).

Oklo currently has three sites where it is developing nuclear reactors: Oklo Aurora at the Idaho National Laboratory and two sites in southern Ohio. However, the company has only recently broken ground on the Aurora site, where it is building a 75-megawatt electrical (MWe), liquid metal-cooled fast reactor.

The company initially expected to have this site operational in late 2027 or early 2028. However, the project has been fast-tracked by the U.S. Department of Energy, which may accelerate this timeline.

Still, Oklo has no revenue, while trading at a roughly $13 billion market cap. The company also recently announced a $1.5 billion capital raise that will dilute shareholders, and many questions remain about the ultimate energy needs of AI.

If you'd invested $10,000 in Oklo's IPO

Oklo went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), but began trading publicly on May 10. Since then, the stock has skyrocketed higher and is now up over 730%. At one point, just a few months ago, the stock traded at nearly double its current price, making it a volatile investment.

As you can see above, $10,000 invested in Oklo's IPO is now worth close to $99,000. Meanwhile, the same $10,000 invested in the broader benchmark S&P 500 index would only be worth slightly over $13,000, which is by no means a bad return over roughly a year and a half.

Should you buy stock in Oklo right now?

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

