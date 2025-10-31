If You'd Invested $10,000 in Oklo Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Oklo is developing fast-fission nuclear plants that can run on recycled fuel.

The start-up has the government's backing to accelerate the deployment of reactors in the U.S.

Oklo's target for 2026 and focus on fuel recycling could send the stock higher.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Anyone who bought Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) shares during its initial public offering (IPO) probably thought it was a lost cause. The nuclear energy stock slumped by more than 50% by closing on the day of its listing on May 10, 2024, and remained range-bound for nearly four months after the IPO.

Then came the plot twist.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Oklo finalized an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in late September 2024, gaining access to a site in Idaho to build and deploy the first commercial advanced fission nuclear power plant in the U.S.

Oklo stock soared, and if you'd invested $10,000 in it one year ago, your money would be worth nearly $57,800 today.

Why Oklo stock could keep going higher

Oklo isn't the only nuclear energy stock that exploded over the past year or so, but this start-up has achieved some big milestones that have driven the momentum in its stock price. For all you know, this could just be the start, as Oklo plans to start its first-ever reactor as early as mid-2026.

Oklo is building fast-fission power plants called Aurora powerhouses. In the past year, Oklo was selected for at least a couple of the DOE's programs, under which it will build nuclear reactors as well as fuel fabrication facilities. Oklo expects to bring at least one of its three reactors online in 2026.

Fuel fabrication is particularly significant, as it gives Oklo an edge over rivals. The thing is, fast fission can also run on recycled fuel, saving the time required to enrich uranium. So Oklo can use all kinds of government fuel stockpiles to make nuclear fuel. It recently struck a $2 billion transatlantic partnership with newcleo to build facilities to recycle surplus plutonium and is also investing $1.68 billion to set up an advanced fuel center in Tennessee.

With President Donald Trump issuing executive orders in May 2025 to fast-track the nuclear energy industry in the U.S. and Oklo having the DOE's backing, the nuclear energy stock could run much higher, especially after its recent drop.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.