If You'd Invested $10,000 in Oklo 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today.

Key Points

Shares of Oklo have had a volatile year, and they just turned positive for 2026.

A year-ago investment of $10,000 in Oklo would have been worth over $60,000 at one point.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Stockholders of nuclear start-up Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) have a good reason to cheer right now. After a disastrous first quarter, in which the company's share price fell more than 30%, the stock is once again trading in positive territory for the year (barely).

Oklo began the year with a bang, skyrocketing 47% in the first full week of January. But over the next few months, its price dropped steadily, hitting a low of just $45.58/share on March 30. From there, it took off again, soaring 75% from that low to hit $79.62/share on May 6. As of Thursday's close, it was trading at $72.21/share, for an overall gain of 0.7% for the year.

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So, investors who bought shares in late March are happy, but those who bought in mid-January are likely less enthused. But how have longer-term investors fared? If you'd invested $10,000 in Oklo a year ago, how much would you have today?

The answer

The short answer is, if you'd invested $10,000 in Oklo on May 8, 2025, you'd have just over $26,310 today.

The longer answer is that Oklo's stock is very volatile, as are many speculative, pre-commercial stocks. So returns can vary a lot from month to month. For example, $10,000 in Oklo stock bought on May 8, 2025, would have been worth a jaw-dropping $64,620 on Oct. 14, while on March 30, it would have only been worth $16,910.

Over just the past two years, Oklo's price has ranged from a low of $5.59/share in September 2024 to a high of $174.14/share in October 2025. While I think the share price is likely to increase again at some point, Oklo's stock will remain very volatile for years. Only the most risk-tolerant investors should even consider buying in now.

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John Bromels has positions in Oklo. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.