If You'd Invested $10,000 in Nvidia Stock (NVDA) 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today. (Spoiler: Wow!)

Key Points

Nvidia has been a phenomenal performer, racking up double-digit and even triple-digit gains, and its stock is attractively priced.

The company dominates the realm of chips for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Its stock, surprisingly, doesn't even seem pricey.

If you've been keeping up with the stock market in any way in recent years, you've probably heard about the semiconductor giant, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It's hard not to know about it, given its amazing performance of late. Check it out:

Time Period Average Annual Return Past 3 years 113.9% Past 5 years 68.8% Past 10 years 74.7% Past 15 years 47.4%

Now let's see what those average gains would have gotten you if you had been invested in Nvidia over those periods. Let's imagine that you invested $10,000 once, and it grew from there:

Time Period You'd Have Over the past 3 years $96,470 Over the past 5 years $136,520 Over past 10 years $2.624 million Over past 15 years $3.111 million

Wowsa, right? Here's hoping that you have been invested in Nvidia for a bunch of years. However, if you haven't, is it too late to do so? Here's some good news: Probably not!

Nvidia stock remains attractively valued at recent levels, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 24, for example -- well below its five-year average of 37.

Here are some reasons to consider buying Nvidia to hold for the next five years, 10 years, or longer:

Once specializing in semiconductor chips for gaming, its chips are now widely used for artificial intelligence (AI) activities. Indeed, it's become the world's leading supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs) for data centers.

The companies investing in AI are doing so aggressively, which will require more and more chips.

Nvidia is expanding its scope, partnering with some major players as it moves to become an end-to-end platform spanning chips, software, and networking gear.

Don't assume it's too late for you to profit from Nvidia. It seems like a promising time to add some shares to your long-term portfolio.

Selena Maranjian has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

