If You'd Invested $10,000 in Nvidia Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points Many investors view Nvidia as the best pick-and-shovel play for artificial intelligence.

The company just reported strong second-quarter earnings.

Those who bet on Nvidia a decade ago have seen extraordinary returns.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

With a nearly $4.5 trillion market cap, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the largest company in the world, and it has generated substantial returns for shareholders.

Viewed as the ultimate pick-and-shovel play powering the artificial intelligence wave, the company makes semiconductor chips that are designed to process multiple tasks simultaneously, making them ideal for AI.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Nvidia recently reported another round of strong earnings for its fiscal 2026 second quarter. The adjusted earnings per share of $1.05 and revenue of $46.74 billion both beat the Wall Street consensus. However, investors seemed disappointed that the company slightly missed revenue estimates in its data center division, although management indicated it is still seeing strong AI infrastructure demand.

If you invested $10,000 in Nvidia a decade ago, here's how much you would have now

Betting on your vision of the future is the name of the game when it comes to investing in the stock market. Very few managed to see the potential of Nvidia and its graphics processing units to disrupt AI back in 2015. But those who were bullish on the company's prospects in the gaming or automotive industries have made a killing. In just 10 years, the stock is up about 33,280%, meaning if you invested $10,000 back then, you'd be a multimillionaire today.

As you can see, Nvidia stock really took off in 2023 and hasn't looked back since. Consider that if you had invested in the benchmark S&P 500 index a decade ago, your $10,000 would be worth about $33,400. That's a very strong return for the broad market, but it still pales in comparison to the chip giant's performance.

Nvidia trades around 41 times forward earnings as of this writing. There's obviously debate over whether the company is overvalued, especially if the AI boom eventually slows down. But there are also plenty of stocks in the market that trade at much higher multiples with less growth, so investors are happy to pay the premium.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,639!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.