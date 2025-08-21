If You'd Invested $10,000 in Nvidia Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points AI spending is incredible, and Nvidia is reaping the benefits.

Even after such a monster ride, its stock can keep gaining.

Few technologies have captured the attention of investors quite like artificial intelligence (AI) has in the past few years. It makes sense given that few technologies have had the potential to transform society as much as AI.

The company at the center of this AI boom, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), has seen its stock absolutely skyrocket since AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude took off.

AI demand and big tech spending are powering Nvidia's surge

A wave of investment from big tech companies like Meta, Alphabet, and Microsoft, racing to stay ahead of the curve, has driven Nvidia's revenue and earnings through the roof. While it's no longer growing quite as fast as a few years ago, the company is still delivering 65%+ growth year over year.

Before the AI boom, Bitcoin mining drove Nvidia's stock higher, and before that, gaming. It's been many years of growth. So if you'd been lucky enough to invest $10,000 in Nvidia 10 years ago, how much would that be worth today?

Your $10,000 would have turned into an incredible $3.05 million. You can see the scale of that growth below.

Should you buy Nvidia stock?

It might feel like Nvidia's rise is over. The truth is, the growth can continue. Granted, it probably will never see quite such a dramatic arc again, but it can continue to outpace the market. For the time being, the demand signals from the rest of big tech are strong, and its growth is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Now, the stock does carry a hefty premium with significant growth already baked in, and it will be more sensitive to slowdowns in the company's growth, but I still think Nvidia has a long way to go and remains a buy.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Bitcoin, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

