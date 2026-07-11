If You'd Invested $10,000 in Nvidia 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today. Spoiler Alert: The Answer Is Mind-Boggling.

Key Points

A $10,000 investment in Nvidia a decade ago would be worth about $1.6 million today.

The AI data center boom, not gaming, turned the chipmaker into a $4.9 trillion company.

From here, the business can keep growing, but nothing like the last decade's returns is repeatable.

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Ten years ago, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was known mostly for making graphics cards that gamers cared about. Adjusted for its later stock splits, the shares traded for about $1.28 in the summer of 2016.

Today they change hands near $204. A $10,000 investment back then would have bought roughly 7,800 shares -- worth about $1.6 million now. That is a gain of nearly 160-fold, from a single, unglamorous chip stock.

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The number is staggering. But the more useful question for investors today isn't how big the gain was. It's what produced that gain, and where anything close might come from now.

What turned $10,000 into a fortune

For most of the past decade, Nvidia's rise rested on a bet that proved enormous: that its graphics chips, originally built to render video games, were also the ideal engines for artificial intelligence (AI).

That bet paid off spectacularly. When the AI boom arrived, the parallel computing power packed into Nvidia's chips made them the default hardware for training and running AI models. Demand exploded, and Nvidia had a years-long head start on the software and networking wrapped around those chips.

Additionally, Nvidia's software has kept customers loyal. Developers built their AI systems on its programming tools over many years, and that installed base makes the switching costs high for its customers.

Nvidia is no longer just a chip company, either. It now sells entire systems that bundle processors, networking, and software, deepening its hold on the data center. Together, those advantages have let it hold both its share and its pricing even as competitors piled in.

Its dominance, of course, is clear by its financials. In the fiscal first quarter of 2027 (the period ended April 26, 2026), Nvidia posted record revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year over year. Its data-center business alone brought in $75.2 billion, up 92%.

And the company's profit growth has been extraordinary. Earnings have compounded so quickly that the stock, up nearly 160-fold, has actually kept pace with the underlying business rather than racing far ahead of it. This is clear from the stock's price-to-earnings ratio of just 31 today.

That last point matters. A 160-fold gain sounds like pure mania. But it was largely earned, not just imagined.

Can anything like it happen again?

Here is the hard truth for anyone hoping to catch the next Nvidia in Nvidia. The math simply won't allow a repeat.

Nvidia is now worth about $4.9 trillion, one of the most valuable companies on Earth. Turning that into another 160-fold gain would require a market value of several hundred trillion dollars -- larger than every stock market on the planet combined. It isn't going to happen.

So the honest expectation is far more modest. From here, Nvidia's returns will track its business, not another once-in-a-generation rerating stacked on top of it.

The good news is that the business still looks like it's firing on all cylinders. Data-center revenue is still growing fast, and guidance calls for revenue of about $91 billion in the current quarter, another step up. The giant cloud providers that buy most of its chips are still expanding their AI budgets, which underpins demand. The newest Blackwell chips are ramping. And despite the enormous market value, the stock isn't priced like a bubble. It trades at about 31 times trailing earnings and closer to 20 times expected earnings over the next 12 months.

Of course, there are real risks. The AI build-out could slow, big customers are designing their own chips, and a business this cyclical rarely grows in a straight line. A stock that has come this far already has plenty of optimism baked in.

So what's the takeaway from that $1.6 million?

Mostly, it's a lesson in what patience plus a genuine technology shift can do -- and a reminder not to anchor on the past. The investor who turned $10,000 into a fortune did it by owning a business that grew into something the market couldn't yet imagine. Nvidia can still be a fine investment from here, and I wouldn't bet against it lightly. But anyone hunting for the next 160-bagger should probably be looking somewhere smaller, earlier, and far less famous.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.