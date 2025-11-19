If You'd Invested $10,000 in Netflix (NFLX) 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Netflix has nearly put up a monster tenfold gain in the past decade.

Growing subscribers and revenue have helped drive profits, lifting the stock along the way.

Thanks to a history of disruption and innovation, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) now dominates the streaming media and entertainment landscape. It ended last year with more than 300 million global subscribers, and management expects the business to generate $45.1 billion in revenue in 2025.

Along with taking care of business, this streaming stock has done a great job taking care of its shareholders. If you'd invested $10,000 in Netflix exactly 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

Netflix shares have been a home run

Over the past decade, Netflix shares have climbed an incredible 877% (as of Nov. 18). This monster gain would've turned $10,000 in November 2015 into $97,680 today.

Netflix has put up impressive growth in the last 10 years. From the end of 2014 to the end of 2024, its subscriber base expanded by more than fivefold. Reaching more viewers across the world has been easy thanks to a superior offering when compared to traditional cable TV.

The growth continues to this day. Netflix's revenue rose 16% year over year in 2024. And the leadership team believes it will jump 16% this year as well. Notably, the ad-based tier has been a successful launch in recent years.

Revenue gains have helped Netflix become an extremely profitable enterprise these days. However, investors might no longer be able to score the same level of return over the next decade. Part of the reason for that is the stock is expensive, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.5.

