If You'd Invested $10,000 in Nebius (NBIS) Stock 6 Months Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points You would have been one sharp investor, that's for sure.

The hot AI infrastructure company's shares have more than quadrupled in value in a matter of only a few months.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a popular play on the near-insatiable demand for artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities. The company operates a network of data centers specifically designed for, and operating in support of, AI technology.

This has made its stock quite a hot item for investors looking for a way to buy into the bright future of AI. The result is that it's become rather expensive in both price and valuation terms. Perhaps even at those lofty levels it's a buy, however. Let's explore.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Immediate popularity

In its current corporate form, Nebius arrived on the stock market last October. Even in its brief life it's been a serious gainer; over the past six months a $10,000 outlay on the stock would have quadrupled and then some to $43,590 as of this writing.

Business is snowballing. In its second quarter, Nebius managed to grow revenue by a dizzying 625% year over year to more than $105 million. Under non-GAAP (adjusted) standards the company was deep in the red, however, with a net loss that deepened considerably (to more than $91 million from the year-ago deficit of under $62 million).

Of those two dynamics, I'd be more encouraged by the revenue rise than discouraged by the heavier crimson ink. Nebius is aggressively building out its capacity, aiming to increase it to 1 gigawatt next year. It has a sizable war chest with which to do this: its cash and equivalents approached $1.7 billion at the end of June.

Ultra-rich valuations

Given that surge in popularity, though, anyone bullish on Nebius at its current price has to believe in strong growth for years, at least. The stock currently trades at a trailing price-to-sales ratio of almost 100, which is expensive by any standard. Ditto for its price-to-book ratio of over 7.

I think Nebius is well positioned to be a real powerhouse in the AI data center market. It isn't the only game in town, however, and its shares look prohibitively expensive. I'd stand on the sidelines with Nebius stock for now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nebius Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Nebius Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nebius Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nebius Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.