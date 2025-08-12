If You'd Invested $10,000 in Navitas Semiconductor Stock 2 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points Its partnership with Nvidia is proof of the long-term potential for silicon carbide and gallium nitride chips.

Investors are looking to 2027 and the launch of new data centers to spur Navitas' growth.

If you're wondering how much you'd have if you'd invested $10,000 in Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) stock two years ago -- and I'm sure you are since you're reading this -- the answer is about $7,500 as I write this on Aug. 10. While that might surprise investors in Navitas Semiconductor who've only been watching it in 2025, as it's up 85% so far this year, it does highlight some points about investing in growth stocks.

Why Navitas Semiconductor's stock has gone up so much in 2025

The simple reason for this year's jump comes down to the mid-May announcement of a partnership with Nvidia to develop data center power architecture for the next generation of data centers, due to launch in 2027. The new more efficient, reliable, and lower-maintenance cost 800 V data centers need silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) chips (Navitas' specialty) in the power conversion process in the new data centers.

Considerations for growth investors

The fact that the stock is down over the last couple of years indicates that patience is key when investing in growth stocks, and it pays to avoid getting caught up in euphoria. For example, in the summer of 2023, Navitas offered 11.5 million shares at a price of $8, which the market eagerly took up. Unfortunately, some of its key end markets, like electric vehicles and consumer electronics (notably mobile phones), slowed markedly, and the stock declined.

However, it makes sense to buy into weakness if you have data-backed belief in the long-term growth prospects of a company. This has happened as investors have jumped back into Navitas on the Nvidia news.

