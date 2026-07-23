If You'd Invested $10,000 in Ford Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

The S&P 500 index has significantly outperformed Ford since July 2016.

This automotive stock might be a compelling choice for dividend investors.

10 stocks we like better than Ford Motor Company ›

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has been on a tear recently. Shares of the Detroit auto giant have soared 28% over the past 12 months (as of July 21), outperforming the S&P 500 index.

Investors might want to view this as an anomaly, though. The long-term trend is less encouraging.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

If you'd invested $10,000 in this automotive stock 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

Over the past decade, Ford shares have produced a total return, which includes dividend reinvestment, of 72%. This means that a $10,000 initial capital investment would be worth just over $17,200 today.

Compared to the popular benchmark, this is a disappointing outcome. The S&P 500 index's total return of 305% is more than 4 times larger.

Looking ahead, I think the chances are very slim that Ford can beat the market in the coming decade.

That's because Ford is a capital-intensive, low-growth, and low-profit business. The nature of its operations isn't going to change. This doesn't support outsize share-price gains.

However, income investors might be compelled to own the stock. With a hefty dividend yield of 4.2%, the company can provide certain market participants with a steady stream of payouts if that's what they're looking for.

Should you buy stock in Ford Motor Company right now?

Before you buy stock in Ford Motor Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ford Motor Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $369,577!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,301,557!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 908% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 23, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.