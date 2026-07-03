If You'd Invested $10,000 in Ford Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Investors might be drawn to Ford’s cheap valuation and high dividend yield.

This auto business is characterized by its low-growth and low-margin profile, which will guide returns going forward.

10 stocks we like better than Ford Motor Company ›

Ford's (NYSE: F) history stretches all the way back to 1903. This company has long been one of the leaders in the domestic automotive sector. Its 2025 total revenue of $187 billion is clear proof that it's a sizable industry player.

If you invested $10,000 in Ford shares 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

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Since July 1, 2016, this automotive stock has produced a total return of 87% (as of July 1, 2026). If you bought $10,000 worth of Ford shares a decade ago, you'd have $18,700 right now.

While this is a positive performance, investors would've been much better off if they'd just purchased an S&P 500 exchange-traded fund. The closely watched benchmark generated a significantly higher total return of 323% over the last 10 years.

Ford shares are currently cheap. They trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. And the dividend yield of 4.4% is solid.

But investors, particularly those who are seeking market-beating returns, will want to think twice about adding this business to their portfolios. Ford operates with a low-growth and low-margin profile. The mass-market auto industry is hyper-competitive and requires huge capital expenditures. And demand is very cyclical.

Over the coming 10 years, it's reasonable for investors to expect that market-lagging performance to continue.

Should you buy stock in Ford Motor Company right now?

Before you buy stock in Ford Motor Company, consider this:

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*Stock Advisor returns as of July 3, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.