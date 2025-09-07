If You'd Invested $10,000 in Ethereum (ETH) 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points Ethereum is one of the most popular options for crypto investors.

The price of Ethereum soared in 2021 but subsequently plunged in 2022.

Investors must consider their risk tolerances before buying Ethereum.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

In the late 2010s, it felt like a daily occurrence that new cryptocurrencies were arriving onto the scene. From meme tokens to stablecoins, the variety of newly launched cryptos holding their initial coin offerings was considerable.

Today, things have quieted down considerably, yet Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) remains one cryptocurrency that remains at the forefront of investors' radars. In fact, the price of Ethereum has risen more than 32% since the start of the year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

But how have investors fared who bought Ethereum when the crypto frenzy started to taper off in 2020? Below, I'll take a closer look at what a $10,000 investment five years ago would be worth today.

The price of Ethereum has soared into the ether

Thanks to an explosion of interest in decentralized finance, the price of Ethereum soared through 2021. In that one year alone, the price of the crypto rose more than 408%.

Due, in part, to rising inflation and, to a larger extent, a growing skepticism for cryptocurrencies after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the market's appetite for Ethereum dwindled in the following year, and the price of Ethereum plunged 67% in 2022.

Subsequently, a variety of factors have contributed to the price of Ethereum repeatedly rising and falling. Most recently, for example, the price of Ethereum ripped higher last month after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell intimated that interest rates could drop before the end of the year.

There have been some downturns in the price of Ethereum over the past few years, but overall, the crypto has skyrocketed in price. Investors who bought $10,000 in Ethereum on Sept. 4, 2020 have seen their positions grow to $132,740 five years later.

Does Ethereum represent a good buying opportunity today?

While Ethereum has provided long-term investors with impressive gains over the past five years, there are plenty of reasons to suspect that there's much more room for the crypto to run higher. Investors must carefully consider their risk tolerances before buying Ethereum, as volatility is sure to persist.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $670,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,752!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.