If You'd Invested $10,000 in Eli Lilly Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) sells a wide variety of drugs across treatment areas, but this pharma company has soared into the spotlight in recent times thanks to two products in particular, both weight-loss drugs. Demand for these products has surpassed supply, and they helped revenue climb in the double digits in the most recent quarter.

Mounjaro brought in $1.8 billion, and the newly approved Zepbound generated $517 million in revenue in the quarter -- its first full quarter of commercialization. Tirzepatide, the molecule in these products, acts on hormones that control blood sugar levels and appetite. Lilly stock has followed this revenue momentum, advancing 47% since the beginning of this year.

But what if you'd invested a significant amount in the pharma giant five years ago? How much would you have today? Let's find out.

Looking like a growth stock

If you'd invested $10,000 back in July 2019, today the value of your investment would surpass $86,400, an increase of more than 760%. Offering this sort of return, Lilly looks more like a growth stock than a slower, steady pharma player.

The question is: Can this momentum continue? As mentioned, demand for Mounjaro and Zepbound is soaring, and forecasts indicate it may just be getting started. The weight-loss drug market could multiply by 16 to reach $100 billion by 2030, Goldman Sachs Research shows. Even though Eli Lilly faces competition from Novo Nordisk and potentially other players down the road, this demand and growth suggests more than one player can win here.

And Lilly is pushing newer weight-loss candidates through the pipeline, with two in phase 3 studies right now. This ongoing innovation could help Lilly maintain its leadership. The company also has ramped up its manufacturing capacity, with an investment of $18 billion since 2020, a move that should help it better ensure supply moving forward.

All this means Lilly could continue to deliver gains worthy of a growth stock -- which makes it a top stock to hold on to today, even after its fantastic five-year performance.

Should you invest $1,000 in Eli Lilly right now?

Before you buy stock in Eli Lilly, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eli Lilly wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $757,001!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2024

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.