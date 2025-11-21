If You'd Invested $10,000 in Disney (DIS) 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Disney shares have been hurt by the company’s shifting strategy in recent years.

Thanks to its streaming operations and experiences segment, the company is now poised to succeed.

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is a leader in the media and entertainment landscape. It owns some of the most valuable intellectual property in the industry, which it's able to monetize in various ways -- through TV shows on its streaming platforms, movies at the box office, and physical experiences at its theme parks.

The business needs no introduction. But the consumer discretionary stock has been a disappointment. If you'd invested $10,000 in Disney shares five years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

Disney has lost money for investors

Including its dividend, Disney shares have produced a total return of -25% in the past five years (as of Nov. 20), turning $10,000 into $7,500. Meanwhile, investors who simply bought an S&P 500 index fund would've doubled their money.

Streaming is the future

Disney has undergone dramatic changes, with its streaming operations growing rapidly and its cable networks in secular decline. Management has had to figure out where to invest its resources. However, it's clear that streaming is the future of the media industry, and Disney is well positioned with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN.

Plus, the company's experiences segment is performing well, with sales up 6% and operating income up 13% in Q4 2025 (ended Sept. 27). Perhaps the next five years will be kinder to the stock.

