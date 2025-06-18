If You'd Invested $10,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings Stock 6 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

You never know how things are going to turn out in the stock market. Some stocks go up, some go down, and others move sideways for years at a time. With that in mind, I'll review how a $10,000 investment in CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock would have changed over the last six years.

To put it simply, a $10,000 investment in CrowdStrike stock in 2019 was a very smart move. After many ups and downs along the way, that initial investment would be worth over $134,000 today. That works out to a total return of more than 1,200%, or a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Compare that to the performance of the benchmark, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which has generated a total return of 129% over six years, or a CAGR of less than 15%.

The biggest reason for CrowdStrike's excellent stock performance is the company's skyrocketing revenue. Since 2019, the company's trailing 12-month revenue has climbed by 1,560% to a total of $4.1 billion.

What's more, Wall Street analysts are predicting even more of that explosive growth for the company. According to estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance, CrowdStrike should generate $4.8 billion in revenue this fiscal year (the 12 months ending on Jan. 31, 2026) and $5.8 billion next fiscal year (ending Jan. 31, 2027).

While CrowdStrike should continue to benefit from the unending demand for cybersecurity, in general, and its brand of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cybersecurity, in particular, there are risks to owning the stock.

First, it's expensive, with a price-to-sales ratio (P/S) over 28x. Second, the company has struggled to remain consistently profitable. Taken together, these traits make CrowdStrike stock a poor choice for value investors.

Nevertheless, for growth-oriented investors, the stock remains compelling, thanks to its high-octane growth and the secular trends of cybersecurity and AI-powered software. As CrowdStrike's last six years have proven, growth alone can deliver big returns for patient investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in CrowdStrike right now?

Before you buy stock in CrowdStrike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CrowdStrike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $660,821!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $886,880!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 791% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 174% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Jake Lerch has positions in CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.