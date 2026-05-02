If You'd Invested $10,000 in Bloom Energy One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Bloom Energy's stock price has grown by over 1,460% since last May.

The company sells solid oxide fuel cell systems that can supply on-site power generation.

Bloom stock is priced for perfection, but the AI boom could keep sending tailwinds its way.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Of all the novel energy companies out there -- that is, companies working on not-so-mainstream ways of producing and storing power -- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has had hands-down one of the most dominant performances on the market since last year.

Just how dominant, you ask? How about this: Bloom Energy's fuel cells have been deployed to over 1,200 facilities, including some of the biggest names in cloud computing, retail, and manufacturing, such as Equinix, Walmart, and Comcast.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Or this: Bloom's first-quarter revenue was roughly $751 million, an increase of about 130% since last year, and free cash flow rose from negative $125 million to positive $47 million.

Bloom's ferocious run has sent the stock soaring by more than 1,460% over the past year. That means if you had invested $10,000 in Bloom stock at the beginning of May last year, your investment would have grown to a staggering $156,670 today.

Whenever one sees a huge gain like this, there's always the temptation to buy now before it's too late. With Bloom Energy, however, I would take a step back and consider the valuation: The clean energy stock now trades at about 139 times forward earnings and 30 times sales. Compare those metrics to the averages for the clean energy sector -- 14.5 and about 3.75 -- and the premium starts to feel uncomfortable.

Analysts are also on average targeting a share price of about $220, implying roughly 23% downside from today's price near $286. That does not make Bloom a bad company. It does, however, make the stock look priced for near flawless execution.

At the same time, artificial intelligence (AI) needs electricity, and Bloom is one of the few clean energy companies that can deliver a system for on-site power generation today. Its valuation looks high, but over the long term, the business could easily catch up to it.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,473!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,605!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 202% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 2, 2026.

Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Equinix, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.