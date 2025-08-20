If You'd Invested $10,000 in Apple Stock 30 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points Apple has a moat in its ecosystem of consumer products.

You only need one long-term winner to lead to fantastic results for your portfolio.

Dividends can add a lot to total return over time.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

Every investor dreams of finding that one stock that can skyrocket and turn them into a millionaire. Those are pretty hard to find, and that's why it's so important to diversify. You don't know which stocks will deliver the greatest returns in 30 years. But if you carefully choose an assortment of stocks and sit on them for a few decades, you could end up with returns like Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Products people love

Apple makes products people love. It has created an ecosystem of users who buy all of its products, like laptops, iPhones, and iPads, and upgrade to newer models as they become available.

Apple's products come with a differentiated experience that makes it stand out from the many other device companies on the market, and Apple has catapulted to one of the largest companies in the world. It was the most highly valued company in the world for years before recently falling into third place, and it's the fourth-largest company in the U.S. by sales.

If you had recognized Apple's potential 30 years ago and invested $10,000 in its stock, you'd be a multimillionaire today with about $6.9 million if you'd reinvested dividends.

It's unlikely that Apple can achieve the same growth over the next 30 years, although it can still offer value to investors as an industry giant with a strong moat.

But I want to underscore a few lessons investors can apply to other stocks. One is that in 1995, Apple had already been a public company for several years. You don't have to invest in public companies in their first days of trading to make your money work for you. Another is to notice how much money dividends add to the total -- the dividend adds more than $1 million to the total here, though Apple's current dividend yield is under 1%.

Investors should look to diversify, and know that one huge winner can wipe out losses from their losers.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,466!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,115,633!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,077% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.