If You'd Invested $10,000 in American Express (AXP) 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

A top Warren Buffett holding, American Express has crushed the S&P 500 in the past five years.

The company’s headline metrics have grown substantially, driving the stock higher.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a top Warren Buffett holding, with Berkshire Hathaway owning 21.8% of the company's outstanding shares. This should prompt the average investor out there to consider taking a look at the credit card giant. This is certainly a high-quality business that has rewarded shareholders over time.

If you'd invested $10,000 in this top financial stock five years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

American Express stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500

In the past five years, American Express shares have produced a total return of 260% (as of Oct. 20). So, a $10,000 starting investment would be worth $36,000 today. This is a wonderful gain that comes up significantly ahead of the S&P 500, which would've slightly more than doubled investor capital.

The company has registered strength with key performance metrics

American Express has performed extremely well from a fundamental perspective since the fall of 2020. Revenue (net of interest expense) is up 111% in the past five years (from Q3 2020 to Q3 2025), driven by higher spending volume and a 36% increase in active cards across the globe. This remains a premium credit card brand.

Those gains have lifted diluted earnings per share, which have climbed at a compound annual rate of 218% during the same time.

