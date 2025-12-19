If You'd Invested $10,000 in AMD 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Facing declining sales, AMD changed its business strategy in 2015.

The move paid off, as AMD stock has soared since then.

A decade ago, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was in a difficult position. Revenue fell 28% in 2015, primarily due to declining processor sales, and the company posted a net loss of $660 million that year.

However, in May 2015, AMD announced a new multi-year strategy focused on high-performance gaming, immersive platforms, and data center products. And investors who believed in the company's vision have seen incredible results.

The growth of a $10,000 investment in AMD

Over the last 10 years, AMD's share price has risen by 8,710% (as of Dec. 16, 2025). If you'd invested $10,000 in AMD stock 10 years ago, your shares would now be worth a staggering $881,310. A $10,000 investment in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), on the other hand, would be worth $33,210 -- still a great return, but not the life-changing results of AMD's stock.

AMD's success is an example of why a company's management is such an important consideration when evaluating stocks. Lisa Su, who became president and CEO in October 2014, guided AMD's focus to high-growth areas and diversified its product line so it wasn't overly dependent on PC product sales.

For most investors, putting $10,000 into a company during the early stages of a comeback is too risky. However, AMD has continued to reward more recent investors as well. Over the last six months, it's up 79%. Considering it's now one of the leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies, providing CPUs, GPUs, and adaptive computing solutions, it also looks like a good pick to keep outperforming the market.

Should you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.