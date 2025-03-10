If You'd Invested $10,000 in Amazon Stock 25 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

You probably already know Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the modern era's most rewarding investments. And rightfully so.

Back in the mid-1990s, founder Jeff Bezos spotted an underappreciated opportunity in the then-budding worldwide web, and acted on it. The rest, as they say, is history. The company's annual revenue has grown from less than $16 million back in 1996 to $638 billion last year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

But exactly how rewarding has its stock been? Only a relatable example can put things in their proper perspective. To this end, a $10,000 investment in Amazon stock back in early 2000 would be worth $627,000 at the time of this writing. That's nearly a 6,300% return on the position over the course of the 25 years in question.

Amazon offers a unique opportunity

There's an important footnote to add to this big gain, however. That is, while Amazon became an enormous winner in a relatively short period of time, this isn't the norm. It's an exception to the norm.

Even the strongest of young start-ups in the right place at the right time typically don't perform this well. Some of the technology companies that were touted just as well as Amazon was back in the 1990s, in fact, are no longer around today.

The key to Amazon's initial survival and eventual thriving is also worth highlighting. That's the fact that the company was plugged directly into the growth of what ended up serving as the basis of a sociocultural revolution: the internet. Although the worldwide web obviously can't be invented again, investors on the hunt for the "next Amazon" may want to keep their eyes peeled for something that's apt to be just as transformative (not unlike artificial intelligence, or AI).

Of course, as was the case with Amazon back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the world's next game-changing industry won't be obvious in its infancy. You'll need to take something of a leap of faith if you're hoping to score a similar win. That's easier said than done.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $292,207 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $45,326 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $480,568!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.