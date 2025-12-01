If You'd Invested $1,000 in the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) contains 66 of the largest American companies on the market.

MGK's top three holdings account for over 38% of the ETF.

There is a lot of overlap between MGK and other major indexes, like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF ›

A company's market cap is found by multiplying its stock price by its number of outstanding shares. Typically, stocks fall into the following three categories: small-cap, mid-cap, or large-cap. However, some stocks' valuations have increased so much that a new category has emerged: mega-cap.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) holds 66 of the largest American companies and has been one of the best-performing ETFs over the past decade. In that time, it's up close to 380%, meaning a $1,000 investment made 10 years ago would be worth around $4,800 today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Although MGK contains 66 stocks, a few mega-cap tech stocks have been doing the heavy lifting, especially over the past few years, with the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. MGK's top 10 holdings account for 65% of the ETF, with its top three holdings -- Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft -- accounting for over 38% by themselves.

This high concentration of tech stocks has worked wonders for MGK, as they have been among the best-performing stocks over the past decade. The three stocks mentioned above are up above 23,000%, 840%, and 804%, respectively, in that time span (through Nov. 27).

I'd caution against making MGK a large portion of your portfolio because of its concentration and overlap with other major indexes like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite. However, it can be a good complementary piece for people wanting exposure to mega-cap growth stocks.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,986!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,004% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Stefon Walters has positions in Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.