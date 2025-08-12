If You'd Invested $1,000 in USA Rare Earth (USAR) Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points USA Rare Earth stock has underperformed since going public through a SPAC merger in March.

While the stock is down since its IPO, it's seen a huge rally over the last few months.

Political dynamics could continue to increase U.S. support for domestic rare earth mineral sourcing.

10 stocks we like better than USA Rare Earth ›

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in March, and the stock has seen volatile trading since. As of close of trading Aug. 11, the company's share price is down roughly 16% since it had its initial public offering (IPO). That means that a $1,000 investment in the stock would now be worth roughly $832.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

USA Rare Earth's business is still in a pre-revenue state, and there's still significant uncertainty when it comes to the outlook for launching and scaling its commercial operations. The company says its mission is to "establish a U.S. rare earth magnet supply chain supporting the future state of energy, mobility, and national security."

The stock has been subject to high levels of valuation volatility across its relatively short history as a publicly traded company. On the other hand, the stock has also seen a strong rally recently -- and its share price is up 60% over the last three months.

What's next for USA Rare Earth?

Charting USA Rare Earth's outlook involves a high degree of speculation and guesswork, but some significant political dynamics seem to be coalescing in the mining specialist's favor. In particular, the stock got a huge boost in April after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to bolster the United States' rare earth mineral sourcing capabilities through expedited permitting.

There's a good chance that the administration will continue to make moves to strengthen the country's mineral mining industry. Along those lines, a recent report from Reuters said that the Trump administration is looking into supporting domestic mineral providers by guaranteeing a base level of pricing for their products.

The U.S. still relies on China for a very large portion of its rare earth mineral sourcing. With tensions running high between the two countries and a high likelihood that both countries will continue making efforts to reduce their reliance on the other, it's probable that the U.S. will continue making some big moves to strengthen its domestic mineral sourcing capabilities. That doesn't guarantee that USA Rare Earth stock will go on to be a massive market beater, but the current political backdrop gives the company a chance to be a big winner.

Should you invest $1,000 in USA Rare Earth right now?

Before you buy stock in USA Rare Earth, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and USA Rare Earth wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.