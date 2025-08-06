If You'd Invested $1,000 in Tempus AI Stock (TEM) 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points Tempus AI is using the power of artificial intelligence to improve patient care.

After holding its IPO in June 2024, Tempus AI stock has experienced some significant price swings.

Despite its rise over the past year, Tempus AI stock seems attractively priced.

10 stocks we like better than Tempus AI ›

It's been a busy summer for Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM). Founded in August 2015, the company is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month. Tempus AI also recently celebrated its one-year anniversary as a public company, having held its initial public offering (IPO) in June 2024.

While strong enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) has buoyed numerous stocks higher over the past year, it took some time before investors chose to pick up shares of Tempus AI after it became an investment option. Let's see how investments in the healthcare company that's using AI to improve patient care have panned out over the past year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Despite the ups and downs, shares are in the black

Consistent with many stocks when they debut on public markets, Tempus AI stock has demonstrated some volatility in its 14 months as a publicly held company. Shares began trading on June 14, 2024, at $40, but they quickly plunged 29% in their first week of trading.

Once the market got to know the company a little better, shares fared much better. After performing well in the first several weeks of 2025, Tempus AI stock hit a high-water mark and closed at $89.44 on Feb. 14, representing a 124% gain over its opening price.

Those who bought Tempus AI stock when it first became available have seen their investments grow 56% as of this writing, while investors who bought Tempus AI stock exactly one year ago -- Aug. 5, 2024 -- have seen their holding climb a slightly lower 51%. Those who invested $1,000 a year ago, now have a position valued at $1,510.

Is now a good time to load up on Tempus AI stock?

Because Tempus AI is unprofitable, traditional valuation metrics aren't useful in assessing the stock's price tag. However, its price-to-sales ratio of roughly 10 seems reasonable, considering its substantial market opportunity as it develops AI solutions to help physicians provide individualized patient care and assist researchers in discovering new pharmaceuticals.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tempus AI right now?

Before you buy stock in Tempus AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tempus AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,505!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,313!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.