If You'd Invested $1,000 in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

The S&P 500 includes the largest publicly-traded companies in the U.S.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is up more than 200% in the past decade.

Investing in an S&P 500 ETF is akin to investing in the broader U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) tracks 500 of the largest U.S. companies on the stock market and is the most closely followed stock market index. There are various exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the index, but one of the most popular is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY).

This ETF boasts more than $680 billion in assets under management, and it has been a rewarding investment since its inception. However, its performance has been particularly impressive over the past decade with a gain of 219%. If you had invested $1,000 in the fund 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,190 today.

Being up 219% after a decade might not seem celebration-worthy when investors regularly see high-flying growth stocks achieve similar gains in as little as a year, but it's important to maintain the proper perspective.

An fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has long been considered a well-rounded investment because it offers a trifecta: diversification (although it has become more concentrated in recent years), low cost (SPY has a 0.0945% expense ratio), and a strong contingent of blue chip stocks.

The S&P 500 isn't a perfect parallel for the U.S. economy, but it tends to move in the same direction long term as the companies within the index naturally benefit from a growing economy. If you're looking for something that can be a cornerpiece of your portfolio, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is it.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

