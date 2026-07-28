If You'd Invested $1,000 in SMH 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF has been one of the market's best-performing ETFs of the past decade.

Semiconductor chips have been at the center of AI development.

SMH has returned an average of 35% annually over the past decade.

10 stocks we like better than VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Semiconductor ETF ›

Ten years ago, the semiconductor industry looked nothing like it does now. The artificial intelligence (AI) boom was still years away, and there was no talk of megacap tech companies spending tens of billions of dollars on AI development.

Investors in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH) 10 years ago may not have known that was coming. But their brokerage account balances sure benefited from it.

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Over that time frame, this ETF has produced a total return of 1,930%, which translates to roughly 35% annually. That means a $1,000 investment made 10 years ago with dividends reinvested (which are virtually non-existent) would be worth approximately $20,300.

Over that same time frame, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF earned 14.9% annually, while the Invesco QQQ ETF did approximately 20.6%.

That performance illustrates the potential upside of investing in the right sector at the right time. But the concentration that comes from investing in a single tech subsector means that volatility can be very high. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF has experienced three separate drawdowns of 30% or more just in the 2020s. It was able to generate these substantial returns despite them.

These results are unlikely to carry on indefinitely. But they do show that investing in an industry about to enter a technological revolution can be very lucrative.

Should you buy stock in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Semiconductor ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Semiconductor ETF, consider this:

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*Stock Advisor returns as of July 28, 2026.

David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.