If You'd Invested $1,000 in Shopify Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Next month will mark the 10th anniversary of Shopify's (NASDAQ: SHOP) initial public offering (IPO). During this time, the Ottawa-based company has become Canada's second-largest company by market capitalization, surpassing $126 billion.

With those kinds of gains, investors who bought the stock 10 years ago have obviously benefited tremendously, but the size of those gains may come as a surprise.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Shopify's rise over 10 years

Shopify came to the market on May 21, 2015. Although its offering price was a split-adjusted $1.70 per share, investors would have bought at around $2.56 per share, buying about 390 post-split shares with their $1,000 investment. Today, those shares would be worth just over $38,000!

These gains occurred because Shopify stood out by building a superior e-commerce platform and an ecosystem that offered further customer support. Shopify's no-code platform allowed people without programming skills to set up an easily customizable e-commerce website. Moreover, Shopify emphasized the speed of transactions, reducing the odds that merchants would lose transactions to a slow, poorly functioning site.

Additionally, Shopify developed an ecosystem that could help online merchants perform support tasks. These include email marketing, social media integration, and payment management.

That led to Shopify's stock rising to record highs during the pandemic. Unfortunately, Shopify may have taken this ecosystem growth too far when it attempted to build a shipping and fulfillment business. This led to losses and a massive decline in the stock price, prompting the company to later sell that enterprise.

However, Shopify has moved on from that misstep, turning back to profitability and returning the stock to a growth trajectory. Consequently, net income reached $2 billion in 2024, up from just $132 million in 2023. With revenue set to increase at a mid-20s percentage rate this year, profits should continue to climb significantly.

Shopify stock sells at over a 40% discount from that all-time high. Nonetheless, with the company back on a growth trajectory, those 390 shares will likely be worth significantly more than $38,000 in the coming years.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shopify right now?

Before you buy stock in Shopify, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shopify wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $578,035!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Will Healy has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.