If You'd Invested $1,000 in Robinhood 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Robinhood's revenue doubled in the third quarter.

Robinhood has shown signs of sustained profitability.

Prediction markets and its cryptocurrency exchange have been high-growth areas for Robinhood.

When it comes to investing, Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) has positioned itself as the easy-to-use, "cool" option. It has become the go-to investing platform for many Gen-Z and millennial investors. It hasn't been all smooth sailing for Robinhood since its July 2021 initial public offering (IPO), but this past year has been a much-appreciated bounce back.

In the past year (through Dec. 3), Robinhood's stock is up nearly 246%, meaning a $1,000 investment then would be worth close to $3,460 today.

Much of Robinhood's recent impressive stock performance can be attributed to its impressive financial performance. In the third quarter (Q3), its revenue increased 100% year over year to $1.27 billion, and its net income (a profit measure) increased 271% to $556 million.

Robinhood's recent financial performance shows it isn't just a speculative growth company anymore. It's a profitable company that's showing signs of sustainability. Just two years ago, in Q3 2023, it lost $85 million, so this has been a fairly quick turnaround.

The company has also been expanding its business beyond stock buying. It now has its hand in prediction markets (though it faces legal pushback) and runs a cryptocurrency exchange called Bitstamp. Its stock platform will remain its bread and butter, but it's good to see it trying to diversify its business a bit.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.