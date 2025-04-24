If You'd Invested $1,000 in Rivian Stock 3 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Looking in the rearview mirror, investors will find that Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has performed exceptionally well over the past year. Shares of the electric truck maker's stock have soared more than 33%, while the S&P 500 has nudged about 3.8% higher.

But has the road that investors have traveled over the past few years been as smooth? Have those who parked Rivian stock in their portfolios in April 2022 seen their investments grow, or are they still waiting for the electric vehicle (EV) stock to make a U-turn and drive higher?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

After giving it an initial jolt, investors have largely hit the brakes on Rivian stock

Roaring out of the gate, Rivian raced more than 45% higher from the time of its initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10, 2021 through the ensuing week. At that time, enthusiasm for EV stocks was running high. Investors had eagerly been awaiting Rivian's IPO, recognizing the company -- and its alluring electric pickup truck -- as a viable EV investment alternative to Tesla.

Over the past three years, though, Rivian has logged some successes including growing vehicle deliveries, but investors have resisted rewarding Rivian for its accomplishments. Those who purchased $1,000 in stock three years ago are now looking at only $341 left of their initial investments as of this writing.

Is now the time to back up the truck on Rivian stock?

With Rivian stock plummeting more than 16% since the start of the year, shares are a lot more attractively priced than they were at the end of 2024. But that doesn't mean that today's a great time to click the buy button.

The development of a new manufacturing facility in Georgia is critical to the company's growth, supporting expansion of its product line with the R2 SUV and R3 crossover vehicle. Rivian expects construction of the plant to start in 2026, with vehicle production starting in 2028. Development of the multi-billion-dollar facility is not simple, and delays or unexpected costs are risks that potential investors should be mindful of.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $561,046!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $606,106!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 811% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 153% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.