If You'd Invested $1,000 in Pfizer (PFE) Stock 3 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points Those who invested in Pfizer three years ago and hung on are not thrilled.

They would have done much better with a simple S&P 500 index fund.

Still, Pfizer today offers a fat dividend and plenty of growth potential.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer ›

Wondering how well you'd have done if you'd invested in pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) three years ago and hung on? Well, I'm afraid the answer isn't pretty: If you'd investing $1,000 in Pfizer on Aug. 8, 2022, hung on and reinvested dividends, that sum would have been worth $585 on Aug. 8, 2025. Ouch!

For some context, during those same three years, the S&P 500 index of 500 of America's biggest companies averaged gains of roughly 17% per year, turning $1,000 into $1,615.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here's some good news, though: Stock investors need to look forward much more than backward. Trailing returns are in the past. What matters most for current Pfizer investors and would-be Pfizer investors is how the company will perform from here on. And Pfizer's future is looking promising.

Some investors have been disappointed in Pfizer when they've compared recent results to those from the past. But those past years were exceptional boom years thanks to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment. Those were in great demand, but demand has fallen. Others worry because some of Pfizer's big sellers, such as Eliquis, Ibrance, Inlyta, Xeljanz, Xtandi, and Vyndaqel, are coming off patent protection in the next few years. Pfizer has been planning for that, and investing in its pipeline, which features more than 100 active programs -- many of which are in oncology. Pfizer has also been getting additional approvals for its drugs, and it has been cutting its costs in an effort to boost profitability.

Finally, Pfizer is a dividend-paying stock, with a whopping recent dividend yield of 7%. So as you invest in Pfizer and wait for its investments to pay off, you'll be rewarded.

Should you invest $1,000 in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pfizer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

Selena Maranjian has positions in Pfizer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.