If You'd Invested $1,000 in Oklo Stock Last Year, Here's How Much Money You'd Have Today

Key Points Artificial intelligence (AI) development is straining power grids at an unprecedented pace.

Nuclear energy is emerging as a compelling power source due to its reliable, low-carbon profile.

Oklo stock has become one of the hottest stocks at the intersection of AI and nuclear energy.

Over the last few years, hyperscalers such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Oracle have invested hundreds of billions of dollars into building massive data centers to power artificial intelligence (AI) development. These facilities are the backbone of the AI revolution, enabling the training and deployment of increasingly complex models.

But with this progress comes a challenge that few anticipated: AI requires staggering amounts of electricity, placing unprecedented strain on existing power grids. As a result, many investors are beginning to view energy stocks as adjacent beneficiaries of the AI revolution.

Among different sources of power, nuclear energy has gained particular attention, given its ability to thread a tough needle: providing consistent baseload power while maintaining a low-carbon footprint.

One nuclear energy stock that has gone parabolic over the last year is Oklo (NYSE: OKLO). Let's explore how Oklo is positioning itself as a disruptor in the AI energy landscape and analyze how much an investment of just $1,000 in the stock a year ago would be worth today.

How did Oklo go public?

Oklo's path to the public markets was anything but conventional. Rather than pursuing a traditional initial public offering (IPO), the company merged with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) cofounded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The deal was symbolic, as Altman's involvement instantly linked Oklo to the booming AI narrative.

Breaking down Oklo's notable partnerships

Oklo has gained significant attention for its small modular reactor (SMR) technology. Some of the company's most notable partnerships include:

Department of Energy (DOE) fuel supply chain: Oklo was selected to help build three advanced fuel-fabrication facilities, a critical step in advancing and bolstering the DOE's domestic nuclear fuel ambitions.

Oklo was selected to help build three advanced fuel-fabrication facilities, a critical step in advancing and bolstering the DOE's domestic nuclear fuel ambitions. Liberty Energy alliance: Oklo and Liberty Energy formed a strategic partnership to provide turnkey power solutions for data centers, industrial operations, and utilities -- fusing natural gas and nuclear power across energy supply chains.

Oklo and formed a strategic partnership to provide turnkey power solutions for data centers, industrial operations, and utilities -- fusing natural gas and nuclear power across energy supply chains. Vertiv collaboration: Oklo partnered with Vertiv to design integrated power and cooling systems tailored for hyperscale and colocation data centers.

This growing network of federal projects and private sector alliances gives Oklo an enviable degree of credibility. More importantly, these deals underscore that Oklo is not simply building nuclear hardware -- it is actively embedding itself into the energy infrastructure of today's AI-driven industries.

Is Oklo stock still a buy?

If you had invested $1,000 in Oklo stock at the time of its SPAC merger on May 9, 2024, that stake would be worth roughly $6,200 today. Generating a sixfold return in just over a year is abnormally high by any standard. This raises a critical question: What's really driving Oklo's momentum?

While these partnerships are impressive, investors should recognize that none of them have yet translated into tangible sales. In other words, Oklo remains a pre-revenue, cash-burning company in a capital-intensive industry that's historically been burdened with lengthy construction timelines and heavy regulatory scrutiny.

In truth, much of Oklo's rally is driven by narrative. The company is increasingly taking on characteristics of a meme stock, boosted by optimism from enthusiastic -- and likely out-of-touch -- retail investors.

At today's levels, investors would be buying into Oklo at a $16 billion valuation. For context, this implies a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of more than 1,100 based on 2027 revenue estimates. This far exceeds the peak of valuation multiples witnessed during the dot-com and COVID pandemic-era stock market bubbles.

All told, Oklo is an intriguing case study in how hype and megatrends can blur the lines between reality and hope -- fueling prolonged outsized gains in the process. But as an investment, it remains highly speculative. Until Oklo demonstrates meaningful revenue and operational progress, smart investors should monitor from the sidelines rather than buying in at these inflated levels.

