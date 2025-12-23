If You'd Invested $1,000 in Nvidia 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Nvidia's stock is up over 20,000% in the past decade.

Nvidia's recent surge is due to the artificial intelligence boom.

Its IPO was in 1999, but most of its gains have come in the past decade.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

If you invest long enough, you'll likely run into a "I wish I had invested in that sooner" scenario. Nowadays, many investors find themselves having that thought about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- me included. And when you look at its performance over the past decade, it's very easy to see why.

In the past 10 years, Nvidia's stock is up an eye-popping 22,420%, meaning a $1,000 investment made a decade ago would be worth over $225,000. Talk about a return on investment.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Nvidia has been on the stock market since January 1999, but the bulk of its gains since then have come in the past few years, thanks to the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom. For a while, Nvidia's main business was supplying graphics cards for video games. However, the company realized that the same technology was useful for processing massive amounts of data, and it's now arguably the most important supplier of computing power.

If you're interested in investing in Nvidia, it's not too late. However, I wouldn't expect its gains over the next decade to compare with those from this past decade. It still has long-term market-beating potential, but expecting the gains to replicate is asking a lot.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $502,783!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,126,057!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 23, 2025.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.