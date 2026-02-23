If You'd Invested $1,000 in NVDA 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Nvidia has been one of the most successful stocks over the past 10 years.

Riding the AI revolution wave, its semiconductor chips have been in high demand.

An investment in Nvidia stock a decade ago would have generated a return of more than 200x.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has unquestionably been one of the market's greatest success stories over the past decade. Riding huge semiconductor demand for the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout, it has become the biggest company in the world, with a market cap of around $4.6 trillion.

It's also delivered massive returns for investors. Investors lucky enough to have bought the stock 10 years ago and ridden out the volatility would be sitting on many times their original investment.

On Feb. 19, 2016, Nvidia was trading at a split-adjusted price of around $0.76. Ten years later, it's trading at $187.95. That translates to a total return over that 10-year time frame (with minor dividends included) of around 25,440%!

NVDA Total Return Price data by YCharts

That means a $1,000 investment in Nvidia 10 years ago would be worth $255,400. That translates to an average annual return of roughly 74%.

Nvidia investors, however, have run into something slightly unusual over the past six months -- a lack of huge returns!

While the stock is still up 8% over that time, it's a far cry from what they have become accustomed to. It's important to remember, though, that the AI revolution is still in its early stages. Nvidia's chip demand should remain robust for the foreseeable future, and that could lead to solid returns for years to come, although maybe not to the level we've seen over the past decade.

David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.