If You'd Invested $1,000 in Micron Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Demand for AI memory chips has helped make Micron one of the market's hottest stocks.

Investors who bought the stock 10 years ago and took a set-it-and-forget-it approach have seen incredible returns.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has been one of the tech industry's biggest winners over the last year. The company's share price saw dramatic bullish momentum in the second half of 2025, and it rocketed to a new high in 2026.

As the leading provider of high-bandwidth-memory (HBM) chips for artificial intelligence (AI), Micron benefits from surging demand. The stock's recent rally has pushed returns for long-term shareholders to incredible levels. Read on for a look at what a $1,000 investment in Micron made a decade ago would be worth today.

Micron delivered returns greater than 31x since 2016

Over the last 10 years, Micron stock has moved 3,170% higher. With those gains, a $1,000 investment made in the company 10 years ago would now be worth roughly $32,740. If you had sold the stock one year ago, your position at the time of sale would have still been worth more than $9,792 -- but valuation gains over the last month really highlight the transformative impact AI-related demand is having on the business.

As of this writing, Micron stock is up 243% over the last year. Demand for the company's HBM chips as components in high-end AI processors has created a fast-growing and high-margin revenue stream, and scarce production capacity has increased pricing for its consumer memory products and elevated margins in the category. With these tailwinds seemingly on track to continue through 2026 and beyond, Micron's best days could still be ahead.

Keith Noonan has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.