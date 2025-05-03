If You'd Invested $1,000 in Lucid Stock in 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

The next few years should be the best on record for Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) when it comes to absolute sales growth. With a current sales base of around $800 million, analysts expect revenue to jump by 82% in 2025, growing by another 91% in 2026. Looking even further ahead, these high growth rates could be sustained thanks to several expected vehicle launches that will be affordable to tens of millions of new potential buyers.

With an exciting future, how have long-term Lucid investors fared? If you had invested $1,000 into the stock during its 2021 IPO, you might be surprised to learn how much you'd have today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Did Lucid Group beat out Tesla and Rivian?

Two electric car stocks -- Rivian and Lucid -- went public in 2021 at high valuations. Since then, shares of both companies have plummeted by more than 80%. A $1,000 initial investment in Lucid would be worth just $62 today. Ouch. Even Tesla, the largest of the three, has seen its share price fall by 20% since 2021.

With all this growth occurring from a sales perspective, what went wrong? The answer is simpler than you might guess.

RIVN data by YCharts

Since going public in 2021, both Rivian and Lucid have increased sales aggressively. Rivian's sales are up 867% over that time period, with Lucid's revenue up by nearly 350%. Yet the share prices for both have plummeted due to overly optimistic expectations. Both EV stocks were priced at very high multiples. And while growth did occur, it failed to meet market expectations, sending valuations sharply lower.

After a multiyear correction, perhaps Lucid shares are finally attractive for new investors. But let its history be a lesson to all: No matter how quickly a company is growing, the valuation you pay as an investor will ultimately determine your returns.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $611,271!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $684,068!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.