If You'd Invested $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points JPMorgan Chase has fared exceptionally well despite a changing macro landscape in the past few years.

The stock’s performance has been driven by soaring earnings.

Investors might want to think twice before adding this business to their portfolios today.

10 stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase ›

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) continues to remind investors why it's the gold standard in the financial services industry. The largest U.S. bank reported revenue and earnings that crushed Wall Street estimates for the second quarter (ended June 30). Shares have been a big winner so far in 2025.

The latest financial update is just another example of how JPMorgan Chase's business keeps humming along, to the benefit of long-term shareholders. If you invested $1,000 in this top bank stock five years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Navigating a dynamic macro environment

For such a mature and massive entity, it can be surprising to learn that JPMorgan's stock has produced a total return of 253% in the past five years (as of July 31). This comes from a combination of the share price appreciating and the company's dividend payout, turning $1,000 into $3,530 today.

What's impressive is that the business has successfully navigated a dynamic macro environment. Interest rates were extremely low after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, before rising rapidly in 2022. They appear to be on their way down, as the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates before the year ends.

Besides that, there have been supply chain bottlenecks, inflationary pressures, and the recent tariff uncertainty. In the face of these factors, JPMorgan's diluted earnings per share in Q2 2025 were still 280% higher than in the same period of 2020.

Trading at a steep valuation

This stock has been a huge winner in the past five years. Because of its current valuation, however, investors shouldn't expect a similar result between now and 2030. Shares trade at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of over 2.4. That's a 92% premium compared to exactly five years ago. And it's essentially the stock's most expensive P/B multiple in two decades.

JPMorgan Chase is a great business. But it's not a smart buy right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase right now?

Before you buy stock in JPMorgan Chase, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and JPMorgan Chase wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $624,823!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,064,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,019% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 178% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.