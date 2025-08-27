If You'd Invested $1,000 in IOVA 3 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points The shares trade well below their all-time high.

The company's leading drug isn't yet as successful as many hoped.

10 stocks we like better than Iovance Biotherapeutics ›

For a roller-coaster stock, look no further than Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA).

This company in the inherently volatile biotech sector peaked after getting its first drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Almost as quickly, it dove in price following less positive developments. Let's take a glance at why this cancer-focused drug developer has been so up-and-down, and whether it has the chance of ascending meaningfully again.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Iovance saw a quick rise, and then a sustained fall

Since that burst of optimism following said approval, Iovance shares have generally been on a downward trajectory -- $1,000 invested in the company only three years ago would have melted to barely over $219 today.

Because drug approval is the major biotech industry goalpost, the market got excited when Iovance earned that initial nod from the FDA. This occurred in February 2024 with Amtagvi, its cellular therapy approved for the treatment of certain types of melanoma (a skin cancer).

That holiday didn't last long, however, as Iovance posted disappointing quarterly results later that month. That disappointed feeling among investors hasn't entirely dissipated, as Amtagvi is a very complex medicine requiring specialized treatment centers and great care in how it's administered. Sales growth, therefore, has been disappointingly slow to some.

Iovance is just getting started

Amtagvi isn't the only drug in Iovance's commercial portfolio. At the start of 2023, it purchased the worldwide rights to an existing FDA-approved cancer treatment called Proleukin. That drug hasn't been an inspiring performer, though, with sales falling steeply on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter. The far more promising Amtagvi saw a more than fourfold increase over that stretch.

That product alone provides hope for the beaten-down Iovance. It's been administered to relatively few patients, given the total addressable market in the U.S.; meanwhile, it's being developed as a treatment for other cancers. This certainly gives its maker decent potential as a sleeper healthcare stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Iovance Biotherapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Iovance Biotherapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Iovance Biotherapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,220!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,162!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Iovance Biotherapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.