If You'd Invested $1,000 in IonQ Stock 3 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Helping to pave the way forward to a quantum computing future, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) shines brightly on the radars of investors looking for tech stocks with explosive growth potential. Over the past six months, however, investors have felt more motivated to move the stock out of the portfolios. IonQ stock has dipped more than 4% as of June 26.

But is the story the same when expanding the time frame beyond the past six months to the past three years? Let's take a look at whether investors who clicked the buy button and continued to hold IonQ stock are looking at growth in their investments -- and, if so, to what degree.

IonQ stock has taken a quantum leap higher over the past few years

Hitting the ground running when it hit the public markets on Oct. 1, 2021, IonQ zipped 70.2% higher in its first month as a public company. Since IonQ was the only pure-play quantum computing stock available at the time, those who were both familiar with the industry and interested in gaining exposure to the burgeoning industry leapt at the opportunity to buy shares after IonQ completed its combination with a special purpose acquisition company.

It's not as if the market's appetite for IonQ has waned very much, as the company continues to progress in the field of quantum computing. Consequently, those who purchased $1,000 in stock three years ago have seen their positions grow to $8,047 as of the end of trading on June 26.

Does IonQ stock have any more growth potential left in the tank?

Since quantum computing is still in the nascent stages of its development, it's unfair to conclude that the company's greatest growth is behind it. Of course, since the company is still unprofitable, those considering a position should be comfortable with an investment that has a higher degree of risk.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

