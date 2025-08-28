If You'd Invested $1,000 in the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100, a subset of the largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq.

QQQ's total returns over the past decade have been over 520%.

The tech sector makes up over 60% of QQQ's holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust ›

One of the most popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the stock market is the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ). It mirrors the Nasdaq-100, an index that tracks the 100 largest companies on the Nasdaq stock exchange (excluding financial names such as banks and insurance companies). It is the second-most traded ETF in the U.S. based on average daily volume.

Over the past decade, QQQ has also been one of the best ETFs for investors to hold. Had you put $1,000 in the ETF 10 years ago (using Aug. 25, 2015, as the starting point), it would be worth over $5,800 today. And if you include dividends paid out during that time, the investment would be worth over $6,200.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What could the next 10 years look like for QQQ?

The QQQ is a tech-heavy ETF (the sector makes up over 60% of the fund), so as the industry goes, so does the fund. This has worked in its favor so far, but will that be the case going forward? I believe so as the technology sector still has some of the most compelling growth opportunities across the entire economy.

The one making the most headlines right now is artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to help companies across every industry increase their efficiency. Other opportunities that will drive tech sector growth over the next decade include cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital advertising.

With companies like Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms leading the way, the QQQ is in good hands for the foreseeable future.

Should you invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,823!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,113,120!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,068% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Stefon Walters has positions in Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.